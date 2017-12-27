Elder High School responds to 'tragic loss' of long-time teacher - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Elder High School responds to 'tragic loss' of long-time teacher killed in hit-and-run

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
(Courtesy of Elderhs.org) (Courtesy of Elderhs.org)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.

Mark Klusman taught at Elder for 50 years.

Kayla Wilson, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault. According to police, Wilson was speeding and driving under the influence of marijuana when she hit Klusman.

New charges could be added upon Klusman's death.

Elder High School public relations officials released this statement Tuesday regarding Klusman's death:

Mark Klusman was a beloved educator, friend, and devoted member of the Elder High School and Price Hill communities. He was a graduate of the Elder class of 1961 and was in his 51st year of teaching at his alma mater.

This tragic loss leaves an emptiness in our hearts and in everything that is good in this world. Mark's always-positive approach to life, his sense of humor, his inspirational volunteerism, and his unwavering support of his students both inside and outside the classroom are irreplaceable and will be profoundly missed. Our prayers are with everyone in Mark's family and friends during this most difficult time.

