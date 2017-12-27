Kentucky deputy fatally shoots suspect past Tennessee line

SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Kentucky man in Tennessee, following a chase that crossed the state line.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that an officer from the Hickman County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky shot 34-year-old Salvador Byassee in Weakley County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
According to the release, Byassee hadn't yielded to a sobriety checkpoint, resulting in Kentucky State Police and the sheriff's department giving chase. Byassee wrecked his car and fled on foot in Weakley County, before stealing a car. He was then again encountered by the sheriff's department, which was still in the area.
After a vehicle chase, Byassee fled on foot. The officer saw him with a knife and shot him.
No officers were injured.
