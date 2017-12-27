Will a Sunday New Year's Eve prompt change for Indiana alcohol sales?

Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with plans to legalize Sunday alcohol sales.

This comes as local business owners are realizing how the law impacts them this year -- New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday. Customers are already stocking up on the drinks they'll need for weekend holiday parties.

The manager of a Liquor Cabinet in New Albany says he'd like to see that law change so they can meet the demand and stay competitive with out-of-state stores nearby.

"You can go 15 minutes across the bridge and get your liquor," said Ryan O'Keefe. "And it just doesn't really seem fair, because if you can buy it on a Saturday what's the difference from Sunday -- you know?"

O'Keefe said it always seems like there's a push each year from lawmakers to change this.

