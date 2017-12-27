What will the downtown library decision mean for taxpayers?

Cincinnati's library board is asking Hamilton County taxpayers to double what they contribute each year.

After months of protests, Cincinnati and Hamilton County promised not to sell the North Library building downtown. But at the current rate, that location will be broke by 2023.

The library is holding a "community conversation" on the future of what residents could be paying Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Library's second-floor staff lounge.

