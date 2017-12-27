2 people found dead in flipped-over car in Ohio canal

OREGON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northwest Ohio say two people have been found dead inside a car that flipped onto its roof in a canal.
The state Highway Patrol has identified the victims as 41-year-old Joshua Cassady and 51-year-old Kimberly Cassady, both of Toledo. They were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a yacht club outside of Toledo. A dog inside the car survived.
Highway patrol Lt. Shaun Robinson says the car went off a narrow, ice-slicked road and down an embankment before ending up in the canal. Robinson estimates that the car was in the water around 10 minutes before being discovered by a passer-by.
The Lucas County Coroner's Office will determine how the pair died. Robinson says it's unclear how they are related.
