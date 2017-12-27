2 people found dead in flipped-over car in Ohio canal

OREGON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northwest Ohio say two people have been found dead inside a car that flipped onto its roof in a canal.

The state Highway Patrol has identified the victims as 41-year-old Joshua Cassady and 51-year-old Kimberly Cassady, both of Toledo. They were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a yacht club outside of Toledo. A dog inside the car survived.

Highway patrol Lt. Shaun Robinson says the car went off a narrow, ice-slicked road and down an embankment before ending up in the canal. Robinson estimates that the car was in the water around 10 minutes before being discovered by a passer-by.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office will determine how the pair died. Robinson says it's unclear how they are related.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.