What happened to Ken Martin? City councilor, local group take to social media after incident downtown

Corporate windfall: US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law.Full Story >
Corporate windfall: US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Our friends from Turfway Park are here to show us how they plan to ring in the new year. Here to talk about their disco themed party is Angie Deubel and Sous Chef, Gabrielle Jerald. http://www.turfway.com/new-years-eveFull Story >
Our friends from Turfway Park are here to show us how they plan to ring in the new year. Here to talk about their disco themed party is Angie Deubel and Sous Chef, Gabrielle Jerald. http://www.turfway.com/new-years-eveFull Story >