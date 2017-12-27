What happened to Ken Martin? City councilor, local group take to social media after incident downtown

Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.

Maslow's Army was told the man's name was Ken Martin, a person that has received assistance from the group in the past.

FOX19 contacted the Coroner's Office, which confirmed there was a Ken Martin on the coroner's report, and that person died Tuesday.

The Coroner's Office said the cause of death is not yet known and is pending an autopsy.

The Coroner's Office could not confirm he was the same person referenced by the Maslow's Army representative.

Josh Spring, with the Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless, said he was aware of a death Tuesday on Government Square, but could not speak specifically about what happened.

Councilman Chris Seelbach tweeted Tuesday night that a Ken Martin froze to death downtown, saying more tax money should be used to help those most vulnerable:

Ken Martin. Froze to death on a downtown Cincinnati sidewalk today. We must do better. Just a matter of priorities. More tax money for those most vulnerable. Less tax money for millionaires and billionaires. pic.twitter.com/sLvS39cPCR — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) December 27, 2017

A Facebook post from Maslow's Army appears to feature a picture of the same man referenced in Seelbach's tweet:

Though the Maslow's Army representative said Martin had received assistance from the group in the past they did not elaborate on what kind of assistance.

FOX19 NOW is attempting to learn more from authorities about what Maslow's Army was told and will update this story once doing so.

