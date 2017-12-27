Lawsuit: Sam's Club discriminated against transgender worker

By JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press
A transgender woman who worked at Sam's Club in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the big box retailer alleging that former co-workers and managers harassed her over her gender identity.
The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks unspecified monetary damages and back pay as well as a court order that Sam's train its employees to prevent future harassment of transgender workers.
Charlene Bost said in the lawsuit that she faced gender-based slurs and other harassment from fellow employees and managers at the Kannapolis store after she began transitioning to life as a woman. She said she was wrongfully fired in 2015 in retaliation for complaints about her treatment.
Media staff members for Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the parent company of Sam's Club, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wednesday got off to a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills feeling below zero in many areas.Full Story >
Wednesday got off to a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills feeling below zero in many areas.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, with special treats and a visit by specialists from a children's hospital who helped her survive after her premature birth.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Cincinnati's library board is asking Hamilton County taxpayers to double what they contribute each year.Full Story >
Cincinnati's library board is asking Hamilton County taxpayers to double what they contribute each year.Full Story >