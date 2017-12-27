Corbin man charged after woman, baby held against their will

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a woman pointed a pistol at a Corbin man accused of holding her and her 3-month-old baby against their will.

A Laurel County Sheriff's Office statement says the woman stopped early Tuesday on a highway to ask another woman if she needed a ride when 35-year-old James William Moore entered the vehicle.

Authorities say Moore instructed the woman to drive to a location and threatened to kill them if she didn't.

Moore later told her to stop and exit the vehicle. The woman refused because her child was inside.

The woman told Moore she'd give him money if he left them alone. She then pulled out a pistol and pointed it. He took the money and fled.

Moore was arrested soon after and charged with several offenses including kidnapping.

