Teacher dies weeks after he was struck in hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (AP) - Officials say a longtime teacher at Cincinnati's Elder High School has died from injuries caused by a hit-and-run accident.

The Hamilton County Coroner's office says 74-year-old Mark Klusman died Tuesday. He was hit while doing volunteer work Dec. 9. Klusman and others were helping clean up leaves and debris along a road before the collision.

Police have identified 23-year-old Kayla Wilson as the driver. She has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of failing to stop after an accident. No attorney is listed for her in court records. She was in jail Wednesday on $750,000 bond.

Klusman was a 1961 graduate of Elder High. He was teaching computer science in his 51st year as a teacher at the all-male Catholic school.

