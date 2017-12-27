Dementia patient missing from Ohio care center found dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A 67-year-old dementia patient missing for four days from a northern Ohio care center has been found dead.
Authorities in Toledo say the man's nephew found his body Wednesday near a pond and railroad tracks.
Family members and search crews had been looking for Jeffrey Millns since workers at a memory care center in Toledo reported he was missing on Sunday morning.
Volunteer groups also had joined the search.
His sister tells The Blade that they don't know why or how he left the care center. She says her brother had owned a floral shop in Toledo up until his health diminished.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >