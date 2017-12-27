Dementia patient missing from Ohio care center found dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A 67-year-old dementia patient missing for four days from a northern Ohio care center has been found dead.

Authorities in Toledo say the man's nephew found his body Wednesday near a pond and railroad tracks.

Family members and search crews had been looking for Jeffrey Millns since workers at a memory care center in Toledo reported he was missing on Sunday morning.

Volunteer groups also had joined the search.

His sister tells The Blade that they don't know why or how he left the care center. She says her brother had owned a floral shop in Toledo up until his health diminished.

