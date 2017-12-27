1 man killed in Kentucky road maintenance facility accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky worker has died in an accident while loading road salt into a maintenance facility.
Louisville Public Works spokesman Harold Adams told news media that two employees were loading salt on a dome conveyor at a road maintenance facility when they got caught up in a machine. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital. Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the second worker's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Adams said both men were experienced employees and had worked at the facility for some time. He said the most recent fatality before Wednesday was in 2011.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >