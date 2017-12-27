Man who says he doesn't recall fatal stabbing sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man says he doesn't remember fatally stabbing a Columbus grandmother and wounding her 7-year-old grandson, but says the evidence supports the allegations against him.

Thirty-year-old Kristopher Amos pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the death of 45-year-old Candy Arthurs and felonious assault for stabbing the grandson in his shoulder. The Columbus Dispatch reports he was sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement to forgo a trial.

Arthurs' daughter Amanda Gibson broke down into tears during her statement at the sentencing, calling her mother a strong woman.

Prosecutors say the grandson and Arthurs' granddaughter were the only witnesses and the motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Amos' attorney says the man suffers from mental health issues.

