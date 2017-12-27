Man who says he doesn't recall fatal stabbing sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man says he doesn't remember fatally stabbing a Columbus grandmother and wounding her 7-year-old grandson, but says the evidence supports the allegations against him.
Thirty-year-old Kristopher Amos pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the death of 45-year-old Candy Arthurs and felonious assault for stabbing the grandson in his shoulder. The Columbus Dispatch reports he was sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement to forgo a trial.
Arthurs' daughter Amanda Gibson broke down into tears during her statement at the sentencing, calling her mother a strong woman.
Prosecutors say the grandson and Arthurs' granddaughter were the only witnesses and the motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Amos' attorney says the man suffers from mental health issues.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >