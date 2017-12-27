Police: Suspected robber shot, killed at auto parts store in Roselawn

Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene around 8:25 p.m. to the store located at 7701 Reading Road.

Police said two armed suspects entered the store, and one of the suspects was shot by a person who was already in the store.

Upon arrival, police said they found one person shot in the parking lot, but Cincinnati Fire was unable to revive them.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.