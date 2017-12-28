4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.
Three others already have been convicted and sentenced in the investigation that included the 2014 rescue of 10 young Guatemalans brought to work at the egg farm.
Prosecutors say the teens were kept as virtual slave laborers.
An indictment says Duran Ramirez provided labor for the farm. He's charged with forced labor and conspiracy.
Court records don't list an attorney for him.
