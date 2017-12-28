Ohio authorities urge weather attention to older residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - With single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill readings sweeping across Ohio, state authorities are urging people to check on older residents to make sure they're safe.
The Department of Aging says older people are at increased risk from such severe cold, from medication side effects to falling risks.
The department urges people to check on family, friends and neighbors to make sure they're warm enough, and have their needed medications and sufficient food and water.
Authorities also say as winter worsens, all Ohioans should have a three-day emergency plan in case they're stranded in their homes. They warn against leaving space heaters unattended and against using kitchen stoves or other appliances for heat.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local group that aims to help those battling addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness, was told a man froze to death in downtown Cincinnati this week, according to a representative with the group.Full Story >