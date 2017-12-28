Police: Armed robber fatally shot at auto parts store

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say an armed robber was fatally shot at a Cincinnati auto parts store by another person inside the business.
Police say two gunmen entered the store in the city's Roselawn neighborhood Wednesday night. Another person inside the store opened fire, hitting one of them.
Officers found the body of the suspected robber in the parking lot.
Investigators have not released the name of the deceased person or the person who fired the deadly shot.
