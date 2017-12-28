Kentucky amphitheater closed due to electrical issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky parks officials say an amphitheater that has hosted an outdoor musical - "The Stephen Foster Story" - for decades has been closed due to electrical and structural issues.

The Department of Parks says a recent inspection determined the stage area of J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre is not safe for employees or guests.

The amphitheater, built in 1958, is at My Old Kentucky Home State Park at Bardstown. It has hosted the musical annually since that time.

Don Parkinson, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, says state officials, Bardstown leaders and the Stephen Foster Drama Association are looking at renovation options.

The drama association says it's working with the others to make sure repairs are made so the musical's 60th anniversary season can be performed at its home.

