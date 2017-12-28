Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

Roy Moore is trying to hold up the certification of Doug Jones as winner of the U.S. Senate special election. Moore, in a late Wednesday night news release, stated he filed the complaint to preserve evidence of potential election fraud, and wants the certification stopped until an investigation is conducted. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Moore, citing election experts, says there are enough irregularities in 20 Jeff...Full Story >
A construction worker was killed Thursday when a trench collapsed in Morrow, according to Warren County officials.Full Story >
The Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children because of a house fire in Green Township on Thursday.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a child was seriously injured in a crash in Winton Hills Thursday night.Full Story >
The Elder High School teacher struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 9 is dead.Full Story >
Sunday will bring a few flurries, but for New Year's Even celebrations the weather will cooperate.Full Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteFull Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
