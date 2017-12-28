Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Roy Moore is trying to hold up the certification of Doug Jones as winner of the U.S. Senate special election. Moore, in a late Wednesday night news release, stated he filed the complaint to preserve evidence of potential election fraud, and wants the certification stopped until an investigation is conducted. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Moore, citing election experts, says there are enough irregularities in 20 Jeff...Full Story >
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.Full Story >
Retreating high pressure later Thursday will open the door for our next weather system.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a suspected robber died following the report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Roselawn Wednesday night.Full Story >
On Wednesday, they announced they will be open 24 hours for as long as they need to be.Full Story >
The passing of Ken Martin at a Government Square bus stop has sparked a Tri-State wide conversation about homelessness.Full Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteFull Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
