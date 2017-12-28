Large amount of fentanyl found during domestic violence call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities say a large amount of suspected fentanyl has been seized after police responded to a domestic violence complaint spurred by a Christmas Eve marriage proposal rejection.
WSYX-TV reports Columbus police found 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of suspected fentanyl at a home Tuesday after a woman's relatives reported she was being held captive.
Police say 28-year-old Alex Henize told officers he was upset after his offer of marriage was rejected. Police say Henize gave officers permission to search the home for a gun the woman said Henize had threatened to shoot her with.
Police say officers found three guns, $20,000 in cash and the suspected fentanyl. Henize was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.
Henize's attorney declined to comment Thursday.
Information from: WSYX-TV, http://www.wsyx6.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
