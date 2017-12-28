Police: Man fatally shot while robbing Ohio auto parts store

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man has been fatally shot while trying to rob an auto parts store in Cincinnati.
Police were called to the store in the city's Roselawn neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man lying in the parking lot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows two armed men went into the store to rob it and that one of the men was shot by a person inside the store.
No additional information about the attempted robbery and shooting has been released.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
