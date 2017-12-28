Coroner: Man killed in Warren County crash may have been driving someone else's vehicle

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened Thursday around 6 a.m. on State Route 132 near Mile Post 7 in Harlan Township.

Authorities say Abijah Nelson Chasteen, 52, was driving southwest on SR 132 when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck two trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was reportedly driving a vehicle from Clinton County without the owner's consent, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Chasteen's body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for a full autopsy. The results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

