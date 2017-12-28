Coroner: Man killed in Warren County crash may have been driving someone else's vehicle

The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.Full Story >
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.Full Story >
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.Full Story >
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?Full Story >
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.Full Story >
