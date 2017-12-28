Sheriff: 4 inmates escape jail in eastern Kentucky

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Four inmates have escaped from a jail in eastern Kentucky.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods told media that the men were reported missing Thursday morning from the detention center. He said law enforcement officers are looking for Austin Childers, Thomas Bentley, Isiah Bare and Joseph Salyers.

The escape from the Boyd County Detention Center comes as officials are investigating the facility after several problems this year including maximum-security inmates fighting with guards and setting fire to items in August, and the escape of four inmates in July.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.