Cleveland police officer acquitted in fatal shooting fired

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland police officer has been fired for violating his department's use-of-force policy despite being acquitted of a misdemeanor charge in the 2015 fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager after a store break-in.

City officials say 50-year-old Alan Buford was fired Thursday for using force "greater than necessary during the incident."

A judge acquitted Buford of negligent homicide in July. Prosecutors say Buford shouldn't have had his finger on the trigger as he and his partner tried to arrest 18-year-old Brandon Jones after the break-in.

Buford's partner testified at trial that the shooting wasn't necessary.

The police union representing Buford says in a statement that the firing was unfair and that it will seek arbitration to have Buford reinstated as soon as possible.

