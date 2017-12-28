Multiple fire agencies respond to collapsed trench in Warren Cou - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Multiple fire agencies respond to collapsed trench in Warren County

MORROW, OH (FOX19) -

Multiple fire agencies are on the scene of a Thursday trench collapse in Warren County, officials say.

The incident occurred around noon at 5559 Anne Marie Dr.

Officials say a technical rescue team is also at the scene, which is south of East Pike Street near the Little Miami River.

