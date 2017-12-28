Multiple fire agencies respond to collapsed trench in Warren County

Multiple fire agencies are on the scene of a Thursday trench collapse in Warren County, officials say.

The incident occurred around noon at 5559 Anne Marie Dr.

Rescue efforts are underway in this Marrow subdivision off Anna Marie Drive after a person is trapped in a trench. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DOt3RKKy1B — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) December 28, 2017

Officials say a technical rescue team is also at the scene, which is south of East Pike Street near the Little Miami River.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.