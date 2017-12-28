Deputy shoots, wounds driver after 3-county pursuit

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a deputy has shot and wounded suspect in a hit-and-run crash after a pursuit through three counties.

Police said in a statement that a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop a black Ford F-150 on Thursday that was believed to have been involved in a crash that morning. The driver fled and deputies pursued him into Fayette and Woodford counties.

Police said deputies confronted the driver of the truck when the pursuit ended in Woodford County and during that confrontation a deputy fired his weapon striking the driver.

Officials say the man was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.

The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave.

Police did not release the names or races of those involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.