Woman indicted in death of son, 5, found buried in backyard

CLEVELAND (AP) - The mother of a developmentally disabled 5-year-old boy found buried in the backyard of a Cleveland home has been indicted on a murder charge.
Court records show a grand jury indictment returned Thursday for Larissa Rodriguez also includes charges of felonious assault, child endangering and abuse of a corpse.
The body of Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in bags Dec. 19. Police say Larissa Rodriguez showed authorities where the boy was buried. Court documents say Rodriguez told police she and her boyfriend buried the boy after finding him unresponsive.
Police have said Jordan died Sept. 22.
Cuyahoga County has taken custody of four of Rodriguez's children.
Rodriguez is being held on a $1 million bond and can't be reached for comment. Court records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.
