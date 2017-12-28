Kentucky governor names judge-executives in Simpson, Estill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed two new county judge-executives to replace people who have resigned.
Kevin Williams of Irvine was named judge-executive of Estill County, replacing Wallace Taylor, and James "Jamie" Spears of Franklin will succeed Jim Henderson in Simpson County. Henderson has accepted a role with the Kentucky Association of Counties.
Bevin's office said in a news release that Spears is general manager of Professional Embryo Services, a family-owned company specializing in bovine reproduction. He is also owner of Spears Cattle Co. and former vice president of Simpson County Cattlemen's Association. His appointment will take effect Tuesday.
Williams previously served on the Irvine City Council and county Fiscal Court. He is a retired firefighter and currently co-owns Southeast Apparatus in Corbin. His appointment will take effect Monday.
They will serve until the positions are filled in next year's election.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
