Trump physical scheduled for Jan. 12

President Donald Trump says he believes special counsel Robert Mueller "will be fair" to him, because "everybody knows that there was no collusion" between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The Latest: Trump says he thinks Mueller 'will be fair'

The government has asked a federal judge to alter an injunction that partially lifted a Trump administration refugee ban.

A bitterly cold New Year's Eve in the forecast for the East Coast, Trump takes a poke at global warming.

Trump says East could use some 'global warming' this weekend

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in West Palm Beach, FL. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will undergo the customary presidential physical on Jan. 12.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the date Thursday. The White House had previously said Trump would have the physical early in the year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Sanders has said the results will be released after the physical.

The 71-year-old president has released limited information about his health. During the campaign, his gastroenterologist released a four-paragraph letter saying he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected." Trump also appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" to say he felt great, while releasing his cholesterol levels and cancer screenings.

Trump drew scrutiny several weeks ago when he seemed to slur his words during an address. The White House said his throat was dry.

