2 men accused of involvement in multiple Columbus killings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says two men are accused of committing multiple murders in Ohio's capital city during a record-breaking year for homicides.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced gang-related murder indictments Thursday against defendants Devon Bias and Darnell Vinson.

O'Brien says the 22-year-old Bias and the 20-year-old Vinson are both charged with firing dozens of shots at an SUV on Dec. 4 in Columbus, killing a 16-year-old boy who was a passenger and a 33-year-old man in a nearby house struck by a stray bullet.

Vinson is also charged with killing a woman in a Dec. 10 shooting that wounded two other people and killing a man on Dec. 11.

Online court records don't list attorneys for either man.

Columbus has recorded 141 homicides to date this year.

