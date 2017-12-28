Ohio authorities announce indictment in 2015 driver death

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in northeast Ohio say a man has been indicted on 10 charges including aggravated murder in the 2015 slaying of a pizza delivery driver.

Cuyahoga (KEYE'-uh-ho-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced Thursday the grand jury action on charges against Tyrone Leegrand II, who was 22 when 41-year-old Michael Prock was killed.

Authorities say Prock was making a delivery for Nunzio's Pizza shortly after midnight on June 11, 2015, when the suspect approached his car to rob him. They say Leegrand opened fire as Prock pulled away. They say Prock crashed his car, dying from the gunshot wound.

No attorney was listed for Leegrand in court records. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 11.

