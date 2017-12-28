Child seriously injured in Winton Hills crash

Police are investigating after a child was seriously injured in a crash in Winton Hills Thursday night.

Dutch Colony in Winton Terrace is closed in the 800 to 900 block due to the accident.

Police said one adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One adult is trapped in the vehicle, and a second child is being treated for minor injuries, they said.

No other details were released.

