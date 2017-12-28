5 displaced after house fire in Green Twp.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children because of a house fire in Green Township on Thursday.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Buffalo Ridge Rd. off of Wesselman Rd.

Officials said everyone made it out safely.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The extent of damage is not known.

Fire officials are working to determine a cause.

