Sports Illustrated writer predicts FCC 'will be awarded an MLS expansion team'

Sports Illustrated’s soccer writer is predicting FC Cincinnati will receive a bid to join Major League Soccer.

In an article penned Thursday, Grant Wahl announced his 10 fearless soccer predictions for 2018.

One of those predictions, that “Cincinnati will be awarded an MLS expansion team, beating out a Sacramento bid that couldn’t get its financial backing fully in order in time.”

Cincinnati and Sacramento are believed to be the two cities fighting for one final expansion spot.

On Dec. 20, MLS awarded a new soccer franchise to Nashville.

The city announced plans to build a new stadium at the Fairgrounds Nashville. The Metro Council approved $225 million in bond funding for the proposed soccer stadium.

“Nashville is a rising city with a passionate soccer fan base, a dedicated ownership group and civic leaders that truly believe in this sport,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Nashville continues its ascent as one of America’s most dynamic communities, with its incredible energy and creativity. For us, that makes it a perfect place for MLS expansion.”

Nashville will be the 24th team to join the league.

MLS remains in discussions with the other three finalists - Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento, the league tweeted.

"All three submitted impressive bids which the league will take additional time to review before announcing a final decision in the new year," the tweet read.

FC Cincinnati GM Jeff Berding encouraged fans to relax for now and enjoy the holiday season.

"Our MLS opportunity is still very competitive. The expansion franchise award was not as simple as a meeting then announcement. It is a process & involves ongoing communication," Berding tweeted.

