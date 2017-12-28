Shivering US could use some global warming, Trump says in tweet

The bitter cold this week underscores a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid: Their dollars aren't going to go as far this winter.

President Donald Trump says he believes special counsel Robert Mueller "will be fair" to him, because "everybody knows that there was no collusion" between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

President Donald Trump says the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" with bitterly cold temperatures expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

NASA provided a view from space on Thursday of the snow cover in the Northeast. (Source: NASA/CNN)

(RNN) – While encouraging Americans to bundle up during bitter cold weather, President Donald Trump also took a shot at global warming advocates in a late Thursday tweet.



The president noted that temperature records could be set in the East, and that maybe some warming would be a good idea.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

“Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Trump tweeted.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate change agreement in June, saying that other nations, such as China and India, would benefit from the accord while America would lose jobs.

Negative temperature readings are on tap across the Upper Midwest as well as wind chill advisories well below zero.

A dog was frozen solid on a porch in Ohio during the brutal cold, the Associated Press reported, and the chill was reaching deep into the South, bringing in a frigid start to 2018 for millions.

