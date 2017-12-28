Shivering US could use some global warming, Trump says in tweet - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Shivering US could use some global warming, Trump says in tweet

NASA provided a view from space on Thursday of the snow cover in the Northeast. (Source: NASA/CNN) NASA provided a view from space on Thursday of the snow cover in the Northeast. (Source: NASA/CNN)
A Syracuse, NY, man works to dig out of the snow on Wednesday. (Source: WSYR/CNN) A Syracuse, NY, man works to dig out of the snow on Wednesday. (Source: WSYR/CNN)

(RNN) – While encouraging Americans to bundle up during bitter cold weather, President Donald Trump also took a shot at global warming advocates in a late Thursday tweet.

The president noted that temperature records could be set in the East, and that maybe some warming would be a good idea.

“Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Trump tweeted. 

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate change agreement in June, saying that other nations, such as China and India, would benefit from the accord while America would lose jobs. 

Negative temperature readings are on tap across the Upper Midwest as well as wind chill advisories well below zero.  

A dog was frozen solid on a porch in Ohio during the brutal cold, the Associated Press reported, and the chill was reaching deep into the South, bringing in a frigid start to 2018 for millions.   

