Former children's doctor sentenced for sex offenses

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A former doctor at an Ohio children's hospital has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars stemming from allegations he groped two teenage female patients.
Arun Aggarwal, formerly a doctor at Dayton Children's Hospital, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition. The Dayton Daily News reports his plea agreement stipulates he will voluntarily return to his native country of India after serving his 10-month sentence.
Aggarwal's attorney expressed remorse on his client's behalf.
Officials say Aggarwal inappropriately touched two of his patients during medical examinations between 2013 and 2015.
Prosecutors say hospital officials will not be charged with failing to report a crime.
