Cincinnati's longest-serving police officer retires

CINCINNATI (AP) - The longest-serving officer in the Cincinnati Police Department has retired.

Sgt. Thomas Reid Jr. retired Thursday after 45 years on the force.

The 66-year-old officer joined in 1972 after serving in Vietnam. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he carried a .38 caliber revolver and police cruisers were AMC Ramblers at the time.

Reid fired his weapon only once, in 2001 after a robbery suspect pointed his gun at police during a foot chase. Four officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

The new retiree says he believes he has done more good as an officer than bad.

Officer Craig Copenhaver has been promoted to take Reid's place. Copenhaver has worked as Reid's subordinate for more than a year.

Capt. James Gramke called Reid a "top leader" during his retirement ceremony.

