Television news crew robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (AP) - A television news crew in Cleveland has been robbed at gunpoint.
WOIO-TV reports that the reporter and photographer were not hurt. The station says the pair was approached in the city's Glenville neighborhood Thursday by three juveniles, who took their cellphones and money.
Police say they are searching for three males who were wearing masks.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On Dec. 6, Boone County deputies began investigating credit and debit card skimmers placed on fuel pumps at a Sunoco Gas Station on Mount Zion Road near Florence.Full Story >
On Dec. 6, Boone County deputies began investigating credit and debit card skimmers placed on fuel pumps at a Sunoco Gas Station on Mount Zion Road near Florence.Full Story >
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into Thursday's fatal Warren County trench collapse.Full Story >
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into Thursday's fatal Warren County trench collapse.Full Story >
The woman indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Elder High School teacher appeared in court Friday.Full Story >
The woman indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Elder High School teacher appeared in court Friday.Full Story >
On Saturday at the Cintas Center, the No. 6 Xavier University men's basketball team will face off against DePaul.Full Story >
On Saturday at the Cintas Center, the No. 6 Xavier University men's basketball team will face off against DePaul.Full Story >
The Boone County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend.Full Story >
The Boone County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend.Full Story >