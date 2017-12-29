Cops: Teen thieves flagged down police to get out of cold

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say two teenagers who robbed an Ohio department store were arrested after they flagged down officers to get out of the cold.
Investigators say the teens had stolen jewelry in their pockets when they asked police at an Akron hospital for help early Thursday.
Authorities say the teens had robbed a J.C. Penney store late Wednesday by hiding inside until employees left, then breaking into jewelry cases with a hammer.
Police say they were also carrying knives and an unloaded handgun.
The teens, ages 14 and 16, are facing charges including breaking and entering, theft and criminal trespassing.
