Anti-circumcision group puts up billboard in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - An anti-circumcision group has put up its first U.S. billboard in Kentucky.
The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Texas-based nonprofit Your Whole Baby is behind a billboard that went up Dec. 14 in Owensboro, reading: "Circumcision harms. Bring your whole baby home."
A local anonymous donor provided a year's worth of funding for the sign, which will move to different parts of the city.
YWB founder Jen Williams says she wants to remind parents they have a choice when it comes to circumcising sons.
In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying the health benefits of male circumcision outweighed the risks but did not recommend universal circumcision.
Another anti-circumcision group, Saving Our Sons, reported the 2009-2010 circumcision rate in Kentucky was the second-highest in the country.
Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
