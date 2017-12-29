Man's body recovered after trench collapses in Ohio

MORROW, Ohio (AP) - The body of a construction worker has been recovered 11 hours after a trench collapsed on him at a home construction site in southwest Ohio.
Authorities have identified the man killed Thursday in the village of Morrow in Warren County as 25-year-old Zachary Hess, of Mason.
Fire officials say Hess became buried inside a trench described as between 25 and 30 feet deep after it collapsed shortly before noon.
Dozens of firefighters and other rescuers worked to dig Hess out.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration along with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On Dec. 6, Boone County deputies began investigating credit and debit card skimmers placed on fuel pumps at a Sunoco Gas Station on Mount Zion Road near Florence.Full Story >
On Dec. 6, Boone County deputies began investigating credit and debit card skimmers placed on fuel pumps at a Sunoco Gas Station on Mount Zion Road near Florence.Full Story >
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into Thursday's fatal Warren County trench collapse.Full Story >
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into Thursday's fatal Warren County trench collapse.Full Story >
The woman indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Elder High School teacher appeared in court Friday.Full Story >
The woman indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Elder High School teacher appeared in court Friday.Full Story >
On Saturday at the Cintas Center, the No. 6 Xavier University men's basketball team will face off against DePaul.Full Story >
On Saturday at the Cintas Center, the No. 6 Xavier University men's basketball team will face off against DePaul.Full Story >
The Boone County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend.Full Story >
The Boone County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend.Full Story >