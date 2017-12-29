Bodies of man, woman found in burned car in Kentucky

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) - Two bodies have been found in a burned vehicle in Kentucky.
News outlets report that the body of a man and a woman were found in an isolated area of Jackson County on Thursday afternoon.
Jackson County Coroner Melvin Lakes says the fire was out when authorities arrived. Lakes said one person was found inside the vehicle, and another outside it. Both bodies were burned beyond recognition.
The bodies have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Frankfort for autopsy. It's unknown if foul play was involved.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.
