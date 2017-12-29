Boone County Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees this weekend - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Boone County Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees this weekend

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

The Boone County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend.

"Let's clear out the shelter for the new year," the shelter recently posted to its Facebook page.

The shelter noted that those interested must have an approved application.

You can view the full post below:

