Pantelis Xidias, the best hype man in NCAA hoops, visits Xavier - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Pantelis Xidias, the best hype man in NCAA hoops, visits Xavier on Saturday

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Twitter, Pantelis Xidias Source: Twitter, Pantelis Xidias
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

On Saturday at the Cintas Center, the No. 6 Xavier University men's basketball team will face off against DePaul.

The Big East match-up is slated to tip off Saturday at 2 p.m.

X's and O's aside, it's tough not to mention Pantelis Xidias in a preview for a DePaul match-up. The freshman from Michigan City, Ind. joined the program as a non-scholarship player in September and has made a bit of a name for himself from the sidelines.

To borrow a phrase from CBS Sports, Xidias majors in bench hype.

Bench hype is a big part of college basketball, and it would appear Xidias is the best in the game. He is, perhaps, best known for his signature rec specs.

Rapper Twista might say he's the Obi Wan Kenobi of the dope when it comes to bench hype, that is of course if Twista was ever in a situation where he was analyzing certain aspects of NCAA hoops.

Below are a few tweets that best display Xidias' antics. You can be the judge of whether this is quality hype man work:

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly