Man shot by deputy facing charges including attempted murder

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a man who was shot and wounded by a sheriff's deputy after a pursuit through three counties is facing charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

Police say a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop a black Ford F-150 on Thursday that was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash. The driver fled and deputies pursued him into Fayette and Woodford counties.

Police said deputies confronted the driver when the pursuit ended in Woodford County and during that confrontation a deputy fired his weapon striking the subject.

Police said in a statement Friday that the sheriff's department also charged 51-year-old Clarence C. Murrell of Sadieville with reckless driving, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing police and no registration plates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.