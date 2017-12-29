Former Indiana jail commander faces theft charges

MADISON, Ind. (AP) - A former southern Indiana jail commander faces theft and other charges for allegedly pocketing money posted for inmates' bonds.

Thirty-three-year-old Andrew Horine was arrested Thursday by State Police at his home in the Ohio River city of Madison. He was later released after posting a $2,000 cash-only bond.

Horine faces 10 counts of theft and other charges, including obstruction of justice.

He had been Jefferson County's jail commander from August 2014 until he was terminated on Dec. 12.

Horine is accused of taking more than $7,500 from at least 14 bond accounts. WXIN-TV reports that the investigation that began in November is ongoing.

Horine does not have a telephone listing and it wasn't clear Friday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

