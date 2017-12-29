$1 million bond for woman indicted in crash that killed Elder teacher

The woman indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Elder High School teacher appeared in court Friday.

Mark Klusman, who taught at Elder for 50 years, was struck Dec. 9.

Kayla Wilson, 23, has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, and failure to stop after an accident. According to police, Wilson was speeding and driving under the influence of marijuana when she hit Klusman.

A judge set her bond at $1 million on Friday.

School officials said Klusman will be remembered for his unwavering support of his students, both inside and outside of the classroom. Principal Kurt Ruffing said Klusman's favorite saying was: "Make a great day."

"He was just so generous of a man, and just one of those people that didn't want the limelight. Just... he was in the background just doing whatever needed to be done," he said.

A service for Klusman will be held on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Monica - St. George Parish. The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Elder High School’s Schaeper Center.

Elder High School public relations officials released this statement Tuesday regarding Klusman's death:

Mark Klusman was a beloved educator, friend, and devoted member of the Elder High School and Price Hill communities. He was a graduate of the Elder class of 1961 and was in his 51st year of teaching at his alma mater. This tragic loss leaves an emptiness in our hearts and in everything that is good in this world. Mark's always-positive approach to life, his sense of humor, his inspirational volunteerism, and his unwavering support of his students both inside and outside the classroom are irreplaceable and will be profoundly missed. Our prayers are with everyone in Mark's family and friends during this most difficult time.

