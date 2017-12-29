Man accused of rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife

Florence Police want the public to know that they do not currently have any reports of human trafficking or abductions in the city despite posts on social media claiming otherwise.Full Story >
Fire crews responded to a deadly house fire overnight in Silverton.
Clouds will be on the increase Friday as the next weather-maker approaches from the northwest.
An Ohio Animal rescue is asking for help after two goats were found abandoned in Pike County.
Indiana residents planning to serve alcohol during New Year's Eve festivities will need to stock up in advance this year.
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
