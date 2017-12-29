Do you know these men? Boone County deputies continue skimmer investigation

On Dec. 6, Boone County deputies began investigating credit and debit card skimmers placed on fuel pumps at a Sunoco Gas Station on Mount Zion Road near Florence.

A representative inspecting the pumps located six skimmers on six separate pumps.

Shortly thereafter people started reporting fraudulent activity on their debit cards, the method of which remained consistent throughout, deputies said. The information would initially be used at ATM machines at area gas stations to withdraw cash, and then the second purchase would be to buy money orders from area post offices with the cash.

Deputies said those money orders ranged in value from more than $600 to just under $1,000.

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance stills and are asking those with information as to the identities of the two men in the photos to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. People can also call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-2175.

