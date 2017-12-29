UK blows out rival Louisville

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the best game of his college career as UK beat rival Louisville 90-61 at Rupp Arena.



Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game high 24 points and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Kentucky to its most impressive win of the season.



“You have to give them a lot of credit,” said Louisville interim head coach David Padgett. “They were just a much better basketball team today.”



P.J. Washington, Hamidou Diallo and Quade Green all scored in double digits in Kentucky’s most lopsided victory in the series since winning by 30 points in 1999.



“That’s as good as (we can) play,” said John Calipari. “Fans in Louisville shouldn’t be mad. We played as well as we could play because we finally competed and battled.”



Deng Adel led Louisville with 13 points. Raymond Spalding added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.